SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on August 17 that it partnered with BIG Outdoor to provide a digital wayfinding kiosks and out-of-home advertising kiosk program.

The new program will provide interactive information to residents and visitors, enhance public safety via emergency capabilities, deliver community messaging, and generate revenues to support city services and programs through advertising sales.

There are about 12 in the ground, with 13 more to go up during the first phase of rollout. They are tools for visitors and locals alike, with information about city services, local resources, shopping, dining and more.

The digital wayfinding kiosks deliver a new source of revenue for the city to help fund essential programs and services that benefit our community. To learn more information visit: https://ow.ly/9qYw50SYFwP.