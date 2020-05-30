CALIFORNIA–Los Angeles County is allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants, hair salons, and barbershops under specific conditions as the county received permission from Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday, May 29.

“We received state approval to immediately allow for the safe reopening of in-person dining, hair salons, and barber shops,” said Kathryn Barger, the Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “This further brings our communities together and resumes a sense of normalcy, representing monumental progress for Los Angeles County as we join the vast majority of other regions in California on the path toward reopening and recovery.”

Businesses that meet the reopening protocols from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health can reopen immediately. Barger mentioned that resuming these businesses is a meaningful way to reunite the community of faith by restoring hope and providing a sense of unity and getting back to normal. “With safety as our top priority, we are eager to bolster more businesses and reunify our community,” said Barger.

“I am grateful to our state and local partners for their collaboration in helping us transition to being safer at work and safer in our communities. Our ability to continue on the path of reopening depends on continued physical distancing and face-covering guidelines,” said Barger.

“California is flattening the curve because folks are staying home. Practicing physical distancing. We aren’t out of the woods yet,” tweeted California Governor Gavin Newsom. “We must continue to take this seriously and allow our re-opening to be guided by science and public health.”