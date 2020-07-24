The restaurants in the LA county are opening up with new rules and dining out looks very different under the new normal.

Having been forced to shut down since mid-March this year the restaurant industry has suffered huge losses is looking forward to opening up business to in-person dining again.

Restaurants are required to prominently display signs clearly outlining the states requirements to safety protocols alerting customers about social distancing and remaining six feet apart.

Face shields and masks are mandatory for waiters serving food and drinks to patrons without masks while consuming food.

Credit cards, sanitation stations other high-touch objects need to be frequently disinfected.

The dining out experience begins with a mandatory temperature check for both employees and patrons of the restaurant.

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus restaurants, need to adhere to the state and county guidelines which mandate social distancing and mask wearing at all times.

Indoor dining is prohibited, and restaurants take the tables literally to the streets.

The city of Los Angeles county has initiated the LA AL Fresco that is designed to help restaurants with the process of outdoor dining and expansions.

To enable restaurant dining, the county has granted restaurants permission to use sidewalks and parking lots with plans in the future to expand dining out over entire streets.