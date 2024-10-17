SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, October 16, the Santa Monica Police Department disclosed that on October 11, the Santa Monica Police Department Directed Action Response Team (DART) coordinated a special crime suppression operation.

DART was assisted in the operation by the SMPD Crime Impact Team (CIT) and Special Problems Unit (SPU) as well as two outside agency teams: LA County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation Community Violence Reduction Team (8 Investigators and 1 Supervisor) and LA County Probation Department (1 Officer).

The focus of the operation was to address high crime areas in Santa Monica including the beach, the Santa Monica Pier, downtown business district (DTSM) and the downtown parks. Outside agencies were partnered with SMPD personnel and deployed in Multi-Utility Vehicles, beach trucks, and patrol cars.

The officer from LA County Probation provided assistance by obtaining two probation holds for violations during the investigations. Multiple arrests were made during the operation and several weapons and quantities of drugs were taken off the street.

Notable Arrest:

A team of DART Officers and LADA Investigators conducted a periodic check of Tongva Park. During a consensual encounter of two subjects near the children’s play area officers found one of the subjects was in possession of a dirk/dagger and methamphetamine. The second subject was also in possession of methamphetamine. Both subjects were arrested.

Operation Stats:

· Arrests: 14

o 4 Felony Arrests- Possession of Dirk/Dagger (3 incidents), No Bail (Felony) Parole Warran

o 10 Misdemeanor Arrests

· Citations: 11

· Field Interviews: 13

The operation is one of an ongoing series of special crime suppression efforts in Santa Monica coordinated by various teams within the police department.