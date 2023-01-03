WOODLAND HILLS—A disabled woman who traveled from Albuquerque, New Mexico to visit friends in Woodland Hills for the holidays had her RV stolen sometime between December 24, 2022 and December 25, 2022.

Jill Silverthorne, the victim of the theft, had been saving for years to obtain her custom RV. It had been designed in such a way to help her as a disabled person travel. She found the RV in Everette, Washington and it is equipped with all the necessary adaptations to the brakes and the steering wheel so she could travel. It also included a wheelchair.

She found the RV online and flew to Washington to get it. Once she got the vehicle she traveled south across multiple states to bring it back to her home and even endured a major storm while transporting the vehicle.

Silverthorne was spending the night at a friend’s on Christmas Eve and had her RV parked outside. She awoke to find that her RV was missing and all her belongings within that vehicle were taken as well. One of the items within the RV was her electric wheelchair. She is currently relying on her walker to get around.

LAPD is investigating the theft and her niece has started a GoFundMe to help Silverthorne during this ordeal. So far they have made $1,940 of their $100,000 goal. If you would like to donate please visit the following link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-disabled-aunt-jill-get-her-rv-back?member=24183995&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate&utm_medium=sms&utm_source=twilio

Anyone who may have information regarding this crime is asked to contact LAPD at 818-756-4820.

Canyon News reached out to Jill Silverthorne for more information but did not hear back before print.