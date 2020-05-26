GRIFFITH PARK—Founder and editor-in-chief of ModernHiker.com, Casey Schreiner published his second book, “Discovering Griffith Park: A Local’s Guide” on May 15.

Schreiner has the “most-read hiking blog on the West Coast.” He started the blog as a way to document his experiences in the Los Angeles area. He published his first book, “Day Hiking Los Angeles: City Parks/Santa Monica Mountains/San Gabriel Mountains” in 2016.

In his new book, Schreiner gives an outlook on Griffith Park by exploring details on fun facts about the park, photos of areas to check out, and adventure and safety tools to be able to access the park safely.

“I didn’t want to do like a regular hiking book, I wanted to do something that was interesting challenging, and unique,” Schreiner stated in an interview on Facebook live on April 10.

Griffith Park is one of the largest urban parks in North America. The park covers 4,511 acres of land and is the second-largest city park in California. The park has 70-mile long trails and is a perfect spot for hiking and running.

“The Griffith Observatory opened in 1935 and is the most visited public observatory in the world. It is estimated that more people have looked through its Zeis 12-inch refracting telescope than any other telescope in history.” According to Schreiner’s book in the “10 fun facts section”.

To check out nature and explore the park, Griffith Park hours are from 5 a.m. -10:30 p.m.