Discrepancies Between DA’s Statement And Video Of Rayshard Brooks’s Shooting

ATLANTA, GA—On Friday, June 12, Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a former police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot. During a press conference on Friday, June 17, Fulton County District Attorney (DA) Paul Howard announced charges against the ex-officer, Garrett Rolfe, and Devin Brosnan, another officer who was at the scene first and called Rolfe in. Canyon News has identified several discrepancies between Howard’s statement and video footage of the incident recorded on Brosnan’s bodycam.

Howard claimed that Brooks “really displayed a cooperative nature” and “followed every instruction.” Brosnan in fact had to tell Brooks to “stay in the car” – several times in similarly-worded statements – around 22 times throughout their encounter before Rolfe arrived, after Brooks continually left his vehicle.

Howard also said that “Mr. Brooks was slightly impaired.” When Rolfe asked Brooks how he felt “on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely sober and 10 being very impaired,” the latter said “10, I’m very impaired.”

Rolfe double-checked with Brooks to ensure that he gave the correct rating, and Brooks said “absolutely.” Rolfe then explained that 10 meant “being hammered drunk,” and Brooks said “I’m 1.”

If Brooks actually was at “10,” Howard’s statement was incorrect as Rolfe would have been more than “slightly impaired;” if he was at “1,” the DA was still wrong, because he would not have been impaired at all.

Howard also noted that “Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat.” On the contrary, Brooks took an officer’s taser and reportedly fired it above Rolfe’s head.

The DA also claimed that “at the very beginning, he was peacefully sleeping in his car after he was awakened by the officer, he was cooperative and he was directed to move his car to another location. He calmly moved his car.”

Howard did not mention that Brooks had the car which he was sleeping in was blocking a drive-through lane. He also failed to mention that Brosnan asked Brooks to move his car twice; the first time round, Brooks went back to sleep without moving his car after being asked to “just pull [the car] somewhere and take a nap.” When Brooks actually moved his car, he drove over a curb then “backed [the car] up,” Brosnan told Rolfe.

Howard is concurrently facing several allegations of embezzlement and sexual harassment.