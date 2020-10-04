SANTA MONICA—Disney+ is going to host the first Disney+ Drive-In Festival at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica as of Monday, October 5.

“For one awesome week, we’re bringing the best of Disney+ to life with world premieres of Disney+ Originals, special anniversary screenings, and some of the most beloved entertainment in the world,” Disney+ announced in a statement.

According to the organizer, each night will include giveaways, popcorn, candy and a mix of Disney+ Originals sneak peeks, fan-favorite episodes of “The Simpsons” and classic animated shorts.

Guests can expect a series of movies including “Tangled,” “Coco,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “Hocus Pocus,” “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” and “Captain Marvel.”

The Drive-In Festival also features the world premiere of National Geographic’s “The Right Stuff” on Monday, October 5 and “Clouds” on Monday, October 12.

“Due to overwhelming demand, the event has reached capacity,” read a message on the site.