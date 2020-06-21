HOLLYWOOD HILLS — On Wednesday, June 17, 2020 an additional home was opened up on the Real Estate Market. Owner and seller of the house, Ricky Strauss, who is the president of content and marketing for the streaming service known as Disney+, entrusted the home to listing agent James Hancock of Coldwell Banker Realty. The home is currently listed at a sum of $6,895,000.

The property has many features included on the premises. It has an exterior lot size of 10,151 square feet, a large pool, private sauna, personal home theater, walk-in wine cellar, 3 bedrooms (one of which has a walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, and 3 partial bathrooms. The home also has one more feature not yet mentioned: its location.

The listed property is less than a mile away from West Hollywood Elementary School and 5 miles away from North Hollywood Senior High School, ensuring that education for children wouldn’t be far away. It is also less than a mile from the scenic Sunset Strip which offers a variety of shopping outlets and restaurants for residents to enjoy and explore.

See pictures of the property and further details on the official listing here.