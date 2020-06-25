CALIFORNIA- Disneyland Resort will postpone its phased reopening that was proposed to take place on July 17, 2020. The theme park announced that the State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4.

In a public statement issued by Disneyland resort, the theme park stated that:

Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials. Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date.

Disneyland Resort stated that negotiation agreements with union employees would be held to discuss the terms of returning to working conditions in the theme park. According to Disney’s public statement, the theme park has signed agreements with 20 union affiliates including the Master Services Council that represents more than 11,000 of Disney cast members. The signed agreements detail plans that include enhanced safety protocols that will allow the park to reopen responsibly.

As previously announced, the Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9 with updated health and safety protocols in place. The reopening of the Downtown Disney District was approved with The Master Services Union that represents Disney retail workers in the State of California.

The Downtown Disney reopening will have capacity measures in place as well as limitations on parking and operating hours. Guests will be directed to self-park at Simba lot at Disneyland Drive and Katella Ave. Downtown Disney District will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Guests who visit the Downtown Disney District will undergo temperature screenings in front of the designated Downtown Disney District security screening location. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 F or above will be directed to an additional location for rescreening. A Guest with a temperature of 100.4 F or above in addition to everyone in the Guest’s traveling party will not be allowed entry.

There is no indication at this time of when Disneyland Resort will reopen in California. Disneyland locations across the world including the Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort have been approved to reopen on the phased opening date of July 17, 2020. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will reopen on July 1.