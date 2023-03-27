MANHATTAN, NEW YORK—On March 26, Fox News host Mike Levin of the “Life, Liberty, and Levin” interviewed civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell noting that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should face possible ethics violations for charges brought against former President Donald J. Trump involving the 2018 lawsuit involving adult film star Stephanie Gregory Clifford aka as Stormy Daniels.

On March 22, an old email resurfaced on social media explaining why former President Trump was not prosecuted in a 2018 lawsuit by Michael Avenatti, the attorney of Clifford. During Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign and election, Avenatti reportedly tried to sue Trump in Clifford’s name without her consent.

The letter is regarding a criminal complaint numbered MUR 7313.

In a “private transaction in 2016, before the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Cohen used his own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford [Stormy Daniels]. Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed Mr. [Michael] Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly.”



Cohen’s attorney wrote: “The payment in question does not constitute a campaign contribution or expenditure and, therefore, the BEC lacks jurisdiction over this matter. The complainants have not and cannot present any evidence to the contrary. Accordingly, the complaint should be dismissed.”

The letter was signed by Stephen M. Ryan, counsel for Cohen which was posted on Twitter by Benny Johnson.

House Judiciary Chairman, Jim Jordan of Ohio is investigating Bragg “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.”



“This indictment comes after years of the District Attorney’s office aggressively pursuing charges, with you and other special prosecutors leading the investigation into every facet of President Trump’s finances. Last year, you resigned from the office over Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges in 2022, Bragg is now attempting to ‘shoehorn’ the same case with identical facts into a new prosecution. Based on your unique role in this matter, we request your cooperation with our oversight of this politically motivated prosecutorial decision,” said Jordan.

The email from attorneys McDermott, Will, and Emery from February 2018 included a letter informing the Federal Election Commission Office of Complaints Examination and Legal Administration in Washington D.C. that there was no money exchanged between The Trump campaign and Michael Cohen.



On March 18, former President Donald Trump announced his potential arrest on March 21 from an illegal leak from New York’s District Attorney’s Office for Bragg accused Trump of sending out a false narrative of his imminent arrest.



It was not until January 2023 after Trump announced his 2024 nomination for President of the United States that Bragg proceeded with efforts to prosecute him.