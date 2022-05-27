UNITED STATES—Live dealers, provably fair casinos, VR games…the feature-packed industry of online gambling is growing even faster as the notorious pandemic forces people to shift to digital avenues of entertainment. Valued at $75 billion, online gambling is predicted to cross the $100 billion mark in a couple of years and triple in value by the end of the decade.

The competition is growing as well, but you still cannot pick a random online casino and blindly trust it. Unfortunately, many casinos show only the bright side of the deal to lure you first into making a deposit – speaking of which, the casinos with the absolute minimum deposit can be found here: – and then spending your hard-earned money. And only afterward do you realize that there are exorbitant wagering requirements and hoops to jump through…but usually it’s too late: you can’t get your money back.

So how to distinguish between real bonuses and hooks? Very few people know this better than Anna Rosak, a gambling guru and a brilliant writer from KasynoHEX. The lady shared some valuable insights into casino bonuses and helped us put this piece together, so let’s just give her some credit before we start.

The Two Most Important Things about Bonuses: T&C Webpage and Wagering Requirements

As long as the casino is licensed, it is obliged to provide all the important information on all aspects of gambling on the terms & conditions webpage. This would be your ultimate source of knowledge – there you should be able to get unambiguous answers to your every question. The absence of important information (especially if even the customer support team can’t clarify things) is a huge red flag.

And now to wagering requirements: a wagering requirement is a multiplier of your deposit/bonus/winnings – say, 10x, 20x, or 50x – indicating the amount of money you must wager on the eligible games before you can withdraw your deposit/bonus/winnings. For example, if the casino offers a $100 bonus with 10x wagering, then you would have to bet a total of $1,000 before you can withdraw the $100 bonus.

But it’s not always that simple. To estimate the value of this or that bonus, you have to know:

The size of the bonus (for example, $100 as a flat bonus or 100% of your deposit). Theoretically, the more money they offer you, the better. In reality, the real value of the bonus depends on the combination of many factors aside from its size. The minimum and the maximum amount of the bonus (for example, $20 and $300). If the 100% deposit bonus starts at $20, it means you have to deposit at least $20 to get the bonus, and so on. The wagering requirement (for example, 30x of the bonus). The wagering requirement may apply to your deposit only, your bonus only, your winnings only, or two a combination of two or even everything mentioned. And this can make a huge difference! The maximum amount of withdrawable bonus and bonus winnings. More often than not, casinos cap the max amount of money that you can make using your bonus. Make sure the cap is reasonable. Other limitations and restrictions. It’s literally impossible to foresee all limitations and restrictions that crafty casinos can impose on you, so again, the best you can do is peruse the T&C webpage before taking action.

What Bonuses Are the Most Valuable?

Most bonuses do have strings attached, but there are at least three bonuses that may draw your attention:

Deposit bonus . Offered by the majority of casinos, this bonus is quite reasonable as long as you are willing to spend some money anyway. However, a deposit bonus usually comes with a wagering requirement and is capped depending on the size of your deposit.

. Offered by the majority of casinos, this bonus is quite reasonable as long as you are willing to spend some money anyway. However, a deposit bonus usually comes with a wagering requirement and is capped depending on the size of your deposit. No-deposit bonus . Just like the name suggests, a no-deposit bonus requires no deposit and usually goes as encouragement for registration with the casino. No-deposit bonuses are usually small, though, up to a few dozen dollars.

. Just like the name suggests, a no-deposit bonus requires no deposit and usually goes as encouragement for registration with the casino. No-deposit bonuses are usually small, though, up to a few dozen dollars. No-wagering bonus. One of the most wanted rewards at online casinos, a no-wagering bonus can be withdrawn just like that, with no requirements and obligations.

By and large, though, there are almost no freebies at online casinos, so it all comes down to estimating the characteristics of the bonus offered.

Last but not least, make sure to keep your mental state in check while gambling because gambling can be addictive. If you feel like being hooked by casino games, immediately ask for help at international – BeGambleAware, Gamblers Anonymous, GamCare, etc. – or your local problem gambling organizations.