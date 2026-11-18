Fremont requires a city permit to remove many private trees, and the answer for your tree depends on its trunk size, its species and where it stands on your lot. Cutting first and asking later can cost you a fine and a replacement tree. This guide explains what the city code says so you can check your own tree before anyone picks up a saw.

Does a tree in your Fremont yard need a permit?

Often yes. The City of Fremont’s urban forestry page says that in most cases you need a permit to prune or remove a tree in your front yard. A permit is always required to remove a tree on a lot larger than 10,000 square feet, and for any tree near a sidewalk or street.

The city’s tree preservation chapter (Chapter 18.215 of the Fremont zoning code) adds one exemption. A tree on a developed single-family lot of 10,000 square feet or less is exempt if it stands behind the front face of the house. That exemption does not cover landmark trees or trees the city required you to plant. The code has no general exemption for dead trees, so a dead tree can still need a permit.

Who can tell you whether a tree is protected?

A certified arborist can measure the trunk, identify the species and judge whether the tree is healthy or failing. That information decides which permit path you are on. Homeowners in Alameda County who want an assessment before applying can call Anderson’s Tree Care Specialists in Fremont, which lists tree removal, pruning and trimming, and tree risk assessment among its services. Its ISA Certified Arborists evaluate canopy growth, branch structure and overall tree condition.

For street trees the rules are tighter. Only an approved City of Fremont tree contractor can apply for the permit and do the work.

Which trees does Fremont protect?

Fremont protects private trees by trunk diameter, measured as DBH, or diameter at breast height (4.5 feet above the ground). A private tree is protected if it meets any one of these tests under the code:

A DBH of 18 inches or more, on any lot

A DBH of 10 inches or more for a native or exceptionally adaptable species

A DBH of 6 inches or more on a vacant or underdeveloped lot

One of six or more trees of the same species on a lot, each with a DBH of 6 inches or more

A tree the city required to be planted or kept as a condition of approval

The native list includes oak, redwood, buckeye, madrone, sycamore, big-leaf maple, redbud and bay. The adaptable list includes Fremont cottonwood, California pepper, European olive, black walnut and Deodar cedar. Landmark trees, which the city council designates, need council approval to remove. A tree presumptively qualifies at a DBH of 54 inches or more.

How do you apply, and how long should you plan for?

For a private tree with no development project, you apply to the city’s landscape architect at least 15 days before the work. Landmark trees need an application at least 90 days ahead. Plan around those windows, especially if a tree is dropping limbs over a roof.

The code does allow emergency removal after storm, flood or earthquake damage. A city official, or fire personnel during active firefighting, must determine that the tree is an imminent danger. A tree you simply worry about does not qualify.

What happens if you remove a protected tree without approval?

Penalties start at $250 for a first offense and rise to $750 for a second and $1,000 for a third. A knowing violation or an intent to injure a tree is $1,000 per offense. You may also owe investigation costs and a replacement tree matched to the value of the one you removed.

Approved removals carry a replacement duty too. The code calls for one 24-inch box tree per tree removed, and a 15-gallon tree for a single-family home. If your lot cannot fit the replacement, you pay a fee instead.

Why do older Fremont neighborhoods need extra care?

Mature trees in places like Niles, Mission San Jose and Centerville are more likely to cross the 18-inch line, and old oaks and sycamores are on the native list. Anderson’s Tree Care Specialists notes that Fremont’s dry summers, compacted soil and seasonal pest activity all affect tree health. A tree stressed by those conditions may need pruning or care rather than removal, and pruning a protected tree can also require approval.

Before you call anyone, measure your trunk at 4.5 feet, note the species and check your lot size on your property records. Then confirm the details with the City of Fremont landscape architect, since the code can be amended. Having those three facts ready makes any arborist visit faster and keeps your project on the right side of the rules.