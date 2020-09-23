UNITED STATES—CBD oil tinctures are perhaps one of the most popular ways to consume and enjoy CBD. Being extremely versatile and with so many different options to choose from, CBD oils are great for both those utterly new to CBD supplements and those who have been using CBD for years.

When shopping for CBD oil tinctures, there are many different things to consider that will help you determine which oils are right for you. From the concentration and type of CBD contained within an oil to the oil’s flavor profile, there are many ways to personalize your CBD experience.

Flavored CBD oils often sound much more exciting than the more traditional unflavored oils that are offered by some brands. With flavors such as mint chocolate from brands such as Premium Jane, you might be wondering why you would not choose flavored oils over unflavored oils.

There are a few reasons why some people opt for unflavored oils as they do have a number of benefits over their flavored counterparts. Of course, flavored oil tinctures also have many draws.

So, let’s take a look at the main differences between flavored and unflavored CBD oils and which one might be the right option for you.

What Is CBD Oil?

CBD oils are one of the most natural ways to consume CBD and can be made from as little as two ingredients. First CBD – whether full-spectrum or isolate – must be extracted from hemp plants. The resulting CBD extract is then combined with some form of MCT oil.

A few different oils can be used to create CBD oil tinctures, but the two most common are coconut and olive oil. When MCT oils are mixed with CBD extract, they make a smooth liquid that can be used both on its own and integrated into other products such as edibles and topicals.

CBD oil tinctures that are made from just MCT oil and CBD extract have a very natural flavor profile. Unflavored oils do still have a flavor, but it is much milder than oils that have added flavors.

Unflavored oils get their flavor profile from the natural combination of terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids found within hemp and cannabis plants. On the other hand, flavored CBD oils have added flavorings that give the final product a much bolder flavor profile.

How Flavored and Unflavored CBD Oils Are Made

Both flavored and unflavored oils are made in a very similar way to start, and it is not until the final stages that there are any differences. Both types of tincture require the extraction of CBD and combined with MCT oil.

Flavored CBD oils require a few additional steps before completion in order to give them their distinct flavor profile. There are a few ways that companies flavor their CBD oils, including natural flavorings derived from fruits, vegetables, and essential oils.

Alternative methods for flavoring CBD oils include using artificial flavorings and adding additional terpene blends to the final oil product. When it comes to choosing CBD oils, it is always best to stay away from oils that contain artificial flavorings, as this is usually a good indication of the overall quality of the product.

Flavored CBD Oil vs. Unflavored CBD Oil and Which One Should You Choose

Deciding whether to go with unflavored or flavored CBD oils is very much a matter of personal preference, but there are a few key questions to consider that might help you to decide.

Firstly, it is worth considering how you intend to use your chosen CBD oil. If you plan to use it in drop form under the tongue, you might prefer a flavored oil as it results in a more enjoyable flavor experience. Equally, there are some people who find that flavored oils are too strong and that unflavored oils are much more palatable.

If you are planning to add CBD oil to food recipes or other products, unflavored oils may be a better option as they do not overwhelm the flavor of the entire dish.

Secondly, it is essential to consider your taste. Some people find that unflavored oils have too strong a herbal taste that they do not enjoy. In contrast, others find that the natural feel of unflavored oils is much more satisfying.

Benefits of Flavored CBD Oils

– Flavored oils tend to be more enjoyable when consumed sublingually.

– There are many different options, meaning that you can enjoy a distinct burst of flavor each day.

– Flavored oils can be used to brighten recipes, such as smoothies.

Benefits of Unflavored CBD Oils

– Unflavored oil tends to have a much milder flavor profile and are, therefore, less overwhelming.

– Unflavored oils are considered to be more natural than flavored oils.

– Unflavored oils can be slightly cheaper.