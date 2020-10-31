UNITED STATES−On Wednesday, October 28, Fox News pundit, Tucker Carlson reported evidence that was being sent to him in Los Angeles vanished in transit.

“We believe these documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning,” noted Carlson and his executive producer, Justin Wells.

The two were in LA preparing for an interview with Tony Bobulinski regarding the business dealings that Hunter and Joe Biden had with China, Ukraine, and other countries.

The documentation was reportedly being overnighted to Carlson from New York to Los Angeles by a trusted shipping company they used multiple times before.

He relayed in his report that on Tuesday the package was found opened with no documentation inside. The incident is under investigation investigated. It is not clear who intercepted the package along the way.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has denied having anything to do with his son, Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine. The information given in the Bobulinski report revealed an unidentified source to Carson that he made a copy of the information prior to turning the evidence over to the appropriate channels.

In his interview Bobulinski provided evidence to back up what was reported in the package that was intercepted between New York and Los Angeles.

According to reports, the company’s security team interviewed every employee working at the shipping center that touched the envelope in New York and found nothing.

“Those documents have vanished. As of tonight, the company has no idea and no working theory even about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now. We spoke to executives at the [shipping]company a few hours ago; they seemed baffled and deeply bothered by this, and so are we,” Carlson exclaimed.

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany called out media sources for not covering the facts that have been exposed in the case. Both Joe and Hunter Biden have been publicly accused of receiving large sums of money from Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Hunter Biden became a board member of a Ukrainian natural gas company called, Burisma Holdings in April 2014, while Joe Biden served as Vice President of the United States of America.

Burisma Holdings is in control of many companies in the oil and gas industry. The company’s president has been under investigation for corruption.