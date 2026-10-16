LOS ANGELES– There will be no three-peat for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, October 15, by a score of 6-4 at Dodger Stadium.

Milwaukee waved the brooms, sweeping the Boys in Blue to capture the National League. The Brewers will be playing in their second World Series in team history, first since 1982.

Where they will either face the Tampa Bay Rays, or the Cleveland Guardians.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Thursday’s clincher with a 3-0 deficit in the series. History said they had a 1-in-42 chance of pulling off a comeback. Now, the next team to find itself in their spot will have a 1-in-43 chance.

The Dodgers led in all four games of the NLCS, but just couldn’t stop the Brewers from coming back. The Brewers’ final insult was the harshest yet, as they had to erase a 4-0 deficit to win Game 4 by a 6-4 final.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Thursday’s clincher with a 3-0 deficit in the series. History said they had a 1-in-42 chance of pulling off a comeback. Now, the next team to find itself in their spot will have a 1-in-43 chance.