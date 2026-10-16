LOS ANGELES– There will be no three-peat for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, October 15, by a score of 6-4 at Dodger Stadium.
Milwaukee waved the brooms, sweeping the Boys in Blue to capture the National League. The Brewers will be playing in their second World Series in team history, first since 1982.
Where they will either face the Tampa Bay Rays, or the Cleveland Guardians.
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Thursday’s clincher with a 3-0 deficit in the series. History said they had a 1-in-42 chance of pulling off a comeback. Now, the next team to find itself in their spot will have a 1-in-43 chance.
The Dodgers led in all four games of the NLCS, but just couldn’t stop the Brewers from coming back. The Brewers’ final insult was the harshest yet, as they had to erase a 4-0 deficit to win Game 4 by a 6-4 final.
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into Thursday’s clincher with a 3-0 deficit in the series. History said they had a 1-in-42 chance of pulling off a comeback. Now, the next team to find itself in their spot will have a 1-in-43 chance.
The Dodgers led in all four games of the NLCS, but just couldn’t stop the Brewers from coming back. The Brewers’ final insult was the harshest yet, as they had to erase a 4-0 deficit to win Game 4 by a 6-4 final.
Dodger Stadium shook when Shohei Ohtani’s titanic three-run blast landed deep in the right-field pavilion. Ohtani hit his first home run since Aug. 18. And it had been even longer since he’d hit a homer quite like that. With an exit velocity of 113.1 mph, it was his hardest-hit home run since June 20 and his third-hardest hit of the year, according to Statcast.
He struggled this Postseason batting just .165, the same could be said for the entire lineup. Every game, the Dodgers squandered countless opportunities by leaving runners in scoring position(RISP) numerous times.
But the Brewers did what these Brewers do. They answered. Two runs in the fourth. Two more in the fifth. Garrett Mitchell’s go-ahead home run in the sixth, and David Hamilton’s insurance blast in the ninth.
Shortly thereafter, the Brewers were celebrating a first in MLB history: They became the first team to sweep the very same team that had eliminated them via sweep in the previous postseason.
Tyler Glasnow’s night was done after 4 1/3 innings. A few batters later, Bauers plated the tying run with a bases-loaded walk.
In the eighth, with one out, Will Smith cut out the middle man by doubling into the right-field corner and advancing to third when Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick misplayed the ball off the wall.
The Dodgers went down 1-2-3 in the ninth, and the Brewers celebrated on the field of Chavez Ravine for the first time since 1982.
It was still a incredible accomplishment by the Dodgers to win back- to- back World Series Championships.