CALIFORNIA— The Dodgers announced on Tuesday, July 21 they have chosen to option rookie infielder Gavin Lux and sign left-handed reliever Jake McGee.

Lux, 22, made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in September of last year after much hype of his playing abilities. He returned to summer camp recently after an unexplained absence. Despite only playing for 28 days in the 2019 season, Lux was widely talked about and expected to be part of the opening day roster this shortened 2020 season. However, now Lux will wait, yet again, to be called back up to the majors.

While the Dodgers believe the young player continues to have potential, there is plenty of players who can take his spot at second base while he is gone, such as Enrique “Kike” Hernandez and Chris Taylor.

Lux’s stats during last season include batting average of .240/.305/.400 in 82 plate appearances in September and going 2-for-9 in the NL Division Series. He was widely projected to be rookie of the year (ROY) for the 2020 season.

Additional moves coming from the Dodgers include signing Jake McGee, who is a left-handed reliever and who was recently released by a division-rival, the Colorado Rockies. McGee, 33, averaged a 4.78 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP and a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio with the Rockies over the last four years.

The Dodgers open up the shortened 2020 season by playing their Division Rival, the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday, July 23.