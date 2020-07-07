CALIFORNIA— The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2020 season 60 game schedule on Monday, July 6 via their social media accounts.

MLB was forced to shut down baseball in every aspect after the novel coronavirus emerged and affected the entire globe earlier this year. While all MLB teams did start off 2020 with Spring Training, it was cut short and baseball as a whole became uncertain.

Many Dodger fans are awaiting the start of baseball once again after a huge trade that took place in the off-season which brought Mookie Betts and David Price over to the boys in blue from the Boston Red Sox. Neither has been seen in the Dodger uniform in an official 2020 season game and it seems fans will only get to see half of that deal play out on the field this year. Starting Pitcher David Price recently announced via his Instagram that he would be opting out of the 2020 season for health precautions due to COVID-19.

The original starting lineup included Price as a starting pitcher in the Dodger’s rotation but now has been altered due to his news of not playing. Instead of Price, fans can expect to see Ross Stripling or Dustin May take the mound at Chavez Ravine this season.

In the game schedule, the Dodgers start the shortened season by playing against their biggest rival, the San Francisco Giants, on opening day scheduled for July 23, and their final “regular season” game being against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on September 27.

Many Dodger fans are also awaiting the season to begin to get another shot at the World Series Title after two failed back to back attempts in 2017 and 2018. Both of those years have come under fire and were investigated after sources alleged that the Houston Astros, and possibly the Boston Red Sox, stole signs in order to secure a win in the World Series. The Dodgers play the Astros a total of 4 times during this shortened season.