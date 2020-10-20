LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Dodgers are going will be making their third appearance in four years at The World Series. In honor of the Dodgers making it to the World Series the organization will be hosting drive-in viewing parties at the stadium starting Tuesday, October 20.

The cover charge will be $75 per vehicle and are on sale now at Dodgers.com/DriveIn. Reserved for lots 2/3 the viewing will be shown on a 60 foot screen with audio via radio. The organization asks that all those that wish to participate review the safety procedures upon entry.

Some amenities will not be available at this time because of the ongoing pandemic. Concession stands will be closed, but participants can bring their own food and drinks, but alcohol is not prohibited. Parking lot gates will open a hour prior to showing. The Dodgers will be playing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We have the best fans in baseball, and the support of Dodger fans has meant so much to us this year,” said Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers came to Los Angeles back in 1958 and have been to the World Series a total of 12 times and won 24 National League pennants for the franchise.

“We’re excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on in the World Series,” claimed Roberts.