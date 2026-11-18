UNITED STATES—Hi Toni: I read the article about Medicare Open Enrollment, and I am searching for a Medicare Advantage plan with life insurance included. I’m enrolled in a Medicare Advantage HMO plan with dental, vision, and a gym membership, but not life insurance.

I need to purchase a life insurance plan with a $20,000 death benefit. I applied for a plan recently and I was not approved due to heart issues. My mother recently passed away, costing my family over $8,000 to have her buried next to my father’s grave since there was not a life insurance policy on her.

I’m not sure what other benefits a Medicare Advantage Plan offers? I don’t want my kids to go through what I experienced with my mother. Which life policy I should consider? I’m having a hard time trying to find one.

Thanks, Toni, in advance for your help. –Alice from Houston

Hello Alice: This is a great question! Let me briefly explain what is offered by a Medicare Advantage Plan, also known as Medicare Part C. It covers all health services provided by Original Medicare plus extra benefits that are provided by private insurance companies.

The main coverage areas for a Medicare Advantage plan are as follows:

— Part A (Hospital Insurance) with inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care, and select home health service depending on the plan chosen.

— Part B (Medicare Insurance) which includes doctor visits, outpatient care, medical supplies, and preventive health services.

— Medicare Part D (Prescription Drugs) with most Medicare Advantage plans bundling prescription drug coverage directly into the plan, which is known as an MA-PD plan.

Unlike Original Medicare, most Medicare Advantage Plans offer “extra benefits” such as vision care (eye exams, glasses, or contact lenses), dental care (preventive cleanings with comprehensive dental work), hearing services (exams and hearing aids), fitness programs (gym memberships and wellness programs) and extra perks (over-the-counter pharmacy options). These vary by plans and providers.

But Medicare Advantage Plans do not offer life insurance as an extra benefit. Since you have been denied a life insurance plan due not passing underwriting for health issues, then an option for you is a guaranteed issued whole life insurance plan.

A “Guaranteed Issue Whole Life” insurance plan is a permanent policy for those with serious health issues like Alice, who cannot pass medical underwriting for a typical life insurance plan.

The policies range from $2,000-$25,000 in death benefits with no medical exam or health questions to answer. If you die within the first 2 years from natural causes (other than accidental), your beneficiaries will only receive all premiums paid, plus interest, usually 10 percent. After the 2-year waiting period, the full benefit is paid for death due to all causes. (Alice, you were requesting a $20,000 life plan, and this policy will cover that amount.)

There are also other Life Insurance Plans available where underwriting may be required for either acceptance or to receive lower premiums:

— Final Expense/Burial Insurance: a small whole life policy with death benefits ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, depending on the insurance company.

— Term Insurance: there can be a 10-,15-, 20-or 30-year policy period with lower term premiums. These plans can be converted to a permanent Whole Life plan while the policy is in force. Purchasing Term Insurance at a younger age and converting to Whole Life past 65 is an option worth considering.

— Whole Life: a permanent Life policy that combines a death benefit with fixed or “level” premiums, and cash value. Whole life policies generally cost more past 65 and you will have to go through underwriting. Choosing a lower death benefit after 65 may control the price and be a good option.

Remember…with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!

Call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at 832-519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com for assistance with Medicare issues. Toni’s “Medicare First Steps,” for free available at www.tonisays.com details various situations during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period.

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Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care issues. She has spent nearly 20 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.