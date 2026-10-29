UNITED STATES—With an independent contractor or salaried exempt employee label on your paperwork, you can have a manager setting daily tasks and approving every assignment. For possible employee misclassification in California, check that label against your actual duties and working conditions.

That classification label isn’t what settles your status. On the daily schedule your manager sends every Monday, you get assigned start times, even though you receive a 1099.

A practical California employee misclassification check

Write down the classification your employer assigned

Using the exact wording in your offer letter or contract, check your pay stub against your tax form and personnel record. These questions need separating. For employees, exempt status asks which wage-and-hour protections apply, unlike contractor status, which asks whether you’re an employee. Each label belongs beside the document’s date.

Unless the hiring entity meets the applicable legal test, including the ABC test where it applies, California generally presumes you’re an employee, according to the California Labor Commissioner’s Office. For the designation, keep your employer’s written explanation.

Compare the label with the relationship in practice

A contract or 1099 form doesn’t settle your employee-versus-contractor status in California. Check whether your actual work matches the written agreement, including how you’re supervised. Mark any instructions that don’t match the agreement.

California says a contract or 1099 form does not settle employee-versus-contractor status. Source: ca.gov.

Before organizing your records, use a review of how a California employer may misclassify an employee to help frame the classification question if your paperwork and daily work don’t match.

Test contractor status against what happens each day

Control and direction

How you do the work can’t be controlled or directed by the hiring entity under the ABC test described by the Labor Commissioner’s Office. Your own independently established business has to do this same work outside the hiring entity’s usual business. Before checking the contract’s approval requirements against daily work, note who sets procedures and checks your performance.

The company’s usual business

Does your work match what the company sells? A retail store hiring a cleaner raises a different usual-course question from a cleaning company sending you to clean its customers’ homes. Beside your assigned task, note the service being advertised.

An independently established business

Can you find other customers or records of prices you set? Even when separate business records count, you can’t settle the test from one detail. Keep each customer’s invoices with their dates.

Issue to check Records or observations Concrete question Control Schedules and instructions; approval messages and performance monitoring Who decides how and when the work is completed? Usual business Company website and customer-facing services; assigned duties Is this work part of what customers buy from the company? Independent operation Other customers and business records; pricing authority Does the worker operate the same type of business independently?

A manager’s weekly schedule is worth saving with its work instructions.

Check whether exempt status matches duties and pay

Actual duties matter more than the title

Being called a manager or professional in California doesn’t tell you whether your exempt classification is wrong. California’s executive and administrative exemptions generally require primarily qualifying duties and regularly using discretion and independent judgment, as does the professional exemption. The applicable threshold must be met by your salary. How much time goes to qualifying duties rather than routine customer service or manual work?

For the year you worked, look up the salary threshold in current California government information, not an old salary figure. Your salary alone can’t settle your status. Keep that year’s pay statements on file.

Review pay and time records

Match schedules to recorded hours, checking the pay stubs against your payroll deposits. Work before clock-in or after clock-out needs flagging alongside weeks that exceed 40 hours. Notes about missed meal periods or interrupted rest periods need the date of the shift.

Missing time records don’t mean you have to stop. From calendar entries and messages, piece together a dated timeline of your hours, backing up individual entries with computer logins or your own location history.

Troubleshoot situations that blur the record

Mixed duties

For several representative weeks, log how much time you spend stocking shelves versus supervising coworkers. Different workloads show up under the same title. An unusual shift needs its own note, not a place among the routine ones.

Remote work

Your location doesn’t settle your status, even with records showing supervision of remote work. Meeting invitations belong with the task-management messages you save. Time you must be available goes in your notes, including required online hours through closing.

Responsibilities that changed

After a promotion, put duty changes on your timeline with dates, including changes from staffing cuts or a reorganization. Those periods need comparing. Attach the message assigning your new tasks, since your latest role doesn’t tell enough.

Missing company records

As work happens, keep a personal log without taking documents you aren’t entitled to possess or confidential customer data. Record hours alongside dates. Using messages you lawfully retain, describe the assigned task and who directed it.

Understand what could be affected

Potential wage consequences

Unpaid wages and overtime, plus meal and rest-period premiums, can be affected by classification errors, according to the California Labor Commissioner’s Office. Civil penalties can also be affected, with payroll-tax liabilities and workers’ compensation obligations. From the amounts actually deposited into your account, separate the hours you believe weren’t paid.

Willful misclassification penalties

Voluntarily and knowingly classifying someone as an independent contractor rather than an employee is willful misclassification for the Labor Commissioner’s Office. Not every error is willful. Messages explaining why the company assigned that status are worth saving.

For each willful misclassification, California Labor Code section 226.8 authorizes civil penalties of $5,000 to $25,000, according to the office, with wage-related penalties that may apply in addition to that separate statutory penalty. Payment of those penalties isn’t guaranteed to you. In your calculation, separate any claimed wage shortfall.

Questions to take to the Labor Commissioner or counsel

Which legal test applies to this work?

The occupation and circumstances determine which test applies, the Labor Commissioner’s Office explains. Exceptions can require another framework even though the ABC test commonly applies. Along with a description of the company’s business, bring your agreement and duty summary.

Which period and records should the reviewer examine?

For the review, ask which records will be most useful and how far back to go. Mark dates on relevant messages when showing the reviewer the schedules and pay records you have.

Which process fits the available evidence?

Among the possible procedures the Labor Commissioner’s Office identifies are wage claims. For filing a claim, ask the office, or take questions about other available procedures and the deadlines that apply to counsel. Before that discussion, get your work records organized.

Leave with a dated work record

What you actually did and who directed it need evidence beside the assigned label when you first check your status. Pull dates and amounts out of your pay and time records, but don’t call that a legal conclusion. With the relevant contract and pay records, bring a dated log showing your work, rather than just a title.

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