WASHINGTON D.C.—On January 9, information was released that classified documents were discovered on November 2, 2022, by Biden’s attorney, Richard Sauber, at Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement located at 101 Constitution Avenue NW, Suite 600 W.



Richard Sauber informed the media the classified documents were found in a locked closet. After Sauber discovered the documents, house lawyers notified the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) who took custody of the documents the following day.



The classified documents were from when Joe Biden served as Vice President under President Barack Obama from 2009-2017, before Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence took office.



The Penn Biden Center opened on February 8, 2018. Reports indicate that Biden worked at the establishment following his term as Vice President and was dubbed President Biden’s, “Think Tank.”

Multiple media outlets indicated the undisclosed classified documents being kept were relevant to the United States relationship with Ukraine.



A sitting POTUS holds the authority to declassify classified documents prior to the peaceful transfer of power between the sitting and incumbent Presidents. After the incumbent takes office, all classified documents must remain. The Vice President does not at any time have the authority to classify or declassify documents, to move classified documents, or have them moved to another location.

One concession made by Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy is to have a Church-style committee to investigate the weaponization of federal agencies such as the FBI and CIA.



On August 8, 2022, Federal Bureau of Investigations agents executed a raid on Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Trump. The raid followed a subpoena for the documents issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.



“Yes, there’s a difference between Trump’s possession and Biden’s possession of #classifieddocuments. Since Trump was President, he had the power to declassify documents. Since Biden wasn’t, he had no such power. The DOJ and FBI must take this difference into account,” said podcaster, author of 2000 Mules Dinesh D’Souza.



“Why didn’t the “Justice” Department announce the Highly Classified documents found in the Biden office before the election,” said former President Trump on Truth Social.