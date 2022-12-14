BEVERLY HILLS—A sentencing was scheduled for December 12, for a father and son found guilty of a COVID-19 loan scheme the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central California reported in a press release. Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes, 61, and his son, Ammon Jose de Pina Mendes, 26 pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in September 2022.



Ramiro Mendes stole COVID-relief loans and misused the funds for his own benefit including the purchase of cryptocurrency. Reports indicate that Ramiro Mendes claimed to own numerous businesses based in Beverly Hills, including One Wilshire Enterprises, Professional Music Services, and MB Property Management Group LLC, all fake businesses that did not exist prior to the COVID-19 pandemic without any employees. He was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison by United States District Judge Percy Anderson and ordered to pay $2,228,302 in restitution.



Ammon Mendes admitted to using information from non-existent businesses to fraudulently secure $225,225 in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans loans.



The DOJ reported that Mateus Pina Mendes, 33, the elder other son, of Los Angeles previously pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud. He admitted to fraudulently obtaining $143,283 in PPP and EIDL. The sentencing date for Mateus Mendes was scheduled for January 10, 2023.



“This matter was investigated by the FBI; the Federal Housing Finance Agency – Office of the Inspector General; the United States Postal Inspection Service; the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation – Office of the Inspector General; the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration – Office of the Inspector General; IRS Criminal Investigation; and the Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General, Assistant United States Attorney Scott Paetty of the Major Frauds Section and Trial Attorney Jennifer Bilinkas of the Justice Department’s Fraud Section are prosecuting this case,” the DOJ stated.



Anyone with more details regarding attempted fraud involving COVID-19 loans can call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721.