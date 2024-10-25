UNITED STATES—On October 23, the U.S. Department of Justice(DOJ) issued a press release announcing that the Election Threats Task Force (ETTF) has pressed charges in four separate cases that involved threats to election personnel and other victims.



The following is just a sample of those who have been arrested.



On October 23, Teak Brockbank, 45, of Cortez Colorado pleaded guilty to the following: “Threatening a Colorado election official and making other threats to an Arizona election official, a Colorado state judge, and federal law enforcement agents between September 2021 and July 2024.”



On Monday, October 21, Brian Jerry Ogstad, 60 of, Cullman, Alabama, was sentenced to 30 months prison time for, “Sending messages threatening violence to election workers with Maricopa County Elections in Phoenix from August 2-4, 2022.” This happened during and immediately following Arizona’s primary elections.



On October 21, Richard Glenn Kantwill, of Tampa, Florida was charged for allegedly sending threats to an election official on February 9th.



According to a separate press release issued by the DOJ on June 20, Kantwill already had pending charges for reportedly sending threats to 42 victims via email, social media, and text. Kantwill sent approximately 100 death threats and other disturbing messages to his victims. If convicted Kantwill faces 15 years in federal prison.



There is a sample email included in the June 20, press release that is too profane to repeat here. The full text with the profanity blacked out may be seen on the DOJ website.



John Pollard, 62, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was charged on October 21, for allegedly issuing death threats to a representative of the Pennsylvania political party on September 6th.



Thomas Matthew Crooks was fatally shot by snipers following a foiled attempt to assassinate former President, Donald J. Trump on July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania.



Initial reports indicated that the parents of Crooks could have been charged in the shooting as the parents knew that, the would-be assassin had previously threatened to shoot up the school. Authorities had visited the home over those threats only last year.



Mr. Crooks had since handed down an AR-15 assault rifle to his son. It was the gun used to shoot President Trump. No charges have been filed against Mr. Crooks.