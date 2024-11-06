UNITED STATES—On November 5, at 6:00 p.m. the first polls of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election closed in Indiana with both in person and mail in ballots being tallied together. The electoral votes needed for the win were 270. Donald J. Trump got on the plane from Mar-a-Lago, and traveled to New York to give his acceptance speech as the 47th President of the United Sates. Former 2023 Senator JD Vance (R-OH) now will take office as the 50th Vice President of the United States.



There are more votes to be counted in the morning. Trump has bridged the gap after winning both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and garnering 277 electoral votes to Kamala Harris’s 226.



At 8:41 CST, Fox News decision desk announced Trump as the projected winner for the state of Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nebraska, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia and Alabama



Harris wins Vermont, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, Oregon, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Delaware, Washington DC, Rhode Island, Illinois, Iowa, and Hawaii



Fox news correspondents allowed viewers to see the voter tallies from the last three elections for comparison. Pollworkers indicated that the majority of all votes would be counted by 8:00 p.m. No recount is expected unless it is a race is within .05 percent



At 8:00 p.m. Inidana shows Trump at 70.7 percent of the vote and Harris 27.6 percent. They chose Republican, Mike Braun as Governor of Indiana.



Early in the day, newscasters indicated that Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin were the states to watch.



Our State Representatives are also up for reelection as are many members of the U.S. Senate making this election one of historic proportions in that the candidate who wins the Presidential race may or may not have control of the House and the Senate as well.



California Senator, Adam Schiff won the seat the late Senator Dianne Feinstein vacated. Form Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey



In and interview with Fox, former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) predicted that if the Republicans flipped 5-6 six seats it would be a Trump win.



The Presidential election has been called a historic election with a lot at stake. Prices are sky high, immigrants are flooding over the border illegally, the country is at the brink of war, and our country is showing up in great numbers to choose a President to lead us through it all.



