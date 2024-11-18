CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, November 17, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured.

On November 16, around 7:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting on the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an MTA bus driver, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was on her break and parked the bus at the location to meet with the suspect, who is her ex-boyfriend. There were no other occupants on the bus at the time of the incident. While the victim was on duty as an MTA bus driver, her duties were not a factor in the incident.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as Dorian Holt, 45, and the ex-boyfriend of the victim. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black baseball cap with a white LA logo.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 323-561-3324. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.