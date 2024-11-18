CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, November 17, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured.

On November 16, around 7:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a radio call of a shooting on the 1600 block of North Vermont Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an MTA bus driver, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was on her break and parked the bus at the location to meet with the suspect, who is her ex-boyfriend. There were no other occupants on the bus at the time of the incident. While the victim was on duty as an MTA bus driver, her duties were not a factor in the incident.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where she is currently in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as Dorian Holt, 45, and the ex-boyfriend of the victim. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black baseball cap with a white LA logo.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 323-561-3324. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.