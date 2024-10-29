WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, October 28, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Dorian Michael Gray, 28, was charged with attempting to murder Efrain Zarazua. Zarazua is a West Hollywood Barney’s Beanery valet attendant, who was physically assaulted as he was working outside of the restaurant on September 14. Gray also allegedly physically assaulted six other victims that same day in the region.

He is charged in case 24ARCF01556 with one count of attempted murder-willful, deliberate, and premeditated; one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon; two felony counts of aggravated mayhem; two misdemeanor counts of battery; one felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; and two felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury.

It is further alleged that in the commission of the crime, Gray personally inflicted great bodily injury, great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness. It also is alleged that he was armed with and used a weapon during the commission of the crime.

On September 14, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Gray allegedly physically attacked seven victims at random during a 10-minute period on Santa Monica Boulevard. He also attempted to murder Efrain Zarazua as he worked as a valet outside of Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

On October 18, at approximately 6 p.m., deputies from the West Hollywood Station, Entertainment Policing Team (EPT) located the suspect in the vicinity of Santa Monica Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue. The deputies placed him under arrest and booked him at West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

The company posted the following message on its Instagram page:

“This past Saturday night, our long-time valet Frankie Zarazua was viciously beaten in the Barney’s parking lot in a random attack by an unknown assailant. Frank is currently still in critical condition in the ICU, having sustained multiple injuries to his head, neck and body.

Frankie has been part of Barney’s team for over 30 years. He is kind, funny, and welcoming to everyone he encounters. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills and recovery support. If you are able to help Frankie, please look for the link in our bio. Thank you for taking the time to help, and please re-post this on Frank’s behalf.”

Gray was arraigned on October 24 and entered a plea of not guilty. The preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for November 13 in Dept. 31 of the Airport Courthouse. Bail was set at $3,255,000.

If convicted as charged, Gray faces life in state prison. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.