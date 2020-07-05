PACIFIC PALISADES — Nicole Young, the recently estranged wife of hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre, was seen leaving a Century City attorney’s office on Thursday July 2, after a three-hour meeting presumingly in light of the couple’s recent divorce.

It was Young’s first public sighting after initially filing for the divorce on Monday, June 29, after 24-years of marriage with Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young. The two were married on May 25, 1996.

According to multiple reports, Young noted in the divorce filings to Los Angeles Superior Court irreconcilable differences with the rapper and is seeking spousal support. She is represented by attorney Samantha Spector, a high-profile celebrity divorce lawyer who has also represented Jenna Dewan and Amber Heard in other cases.

Dr. Dre, the former N.W.A. rapper and founder of Beats, is estimated to be worth $800 million, making him the second wealthiest hip-hop artist, according to Forbes. The producer has also co-owned Death Row Records and is the CEO and founder of Aftermath Entertainment.

Young has been fairly private about her personal life despite her connection to the entertainment industry. Reports indicate that she has prior experience as a lawyer before her marriage.

The court will decide who gets what in their divorce settlement, which includes their fortune and real estate properties. They currently have two homes in Brentwood and a gated community in Pacific Palisades.

The two share two children together, a 23-year old son named Truice and a 19-year-old daughter Truly. Since both are adults, child support and custody is not an issue with the separation. Dr. Dre also has four other children from other relationships before marrying Young.

Young was married to former NBA player Sedale Threatt before marrying Dr. Dre.