UNITED STATES−Coronavirus expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci faces some scrutiny and accusations from other experts in the field.

Doctor Anthony Fauci is a world-renowned immunologist, member of the Coronavirus Task Force, and has been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) since 1984. NIAID is a division of the National Institute of Health (NIH).

NIH has reportedly partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in research. In January/February 2014, Fogarty International Center announced “The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation partners with NIH in vaccine development and other global health research to lessen the world’s disease burden.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is an accomplished scientist who reportedly, received backlash for exposing information. In video footage, Mikovits tells all in an interview by childrenshealthdefense.org regarding an incident with Dr. Fauci in the early 1980s.

Mikovits indicated in the article that Dr. Fauci ordered her “to keep her mouth shut” {Regarding What She had discovered in her research}. When she refused, that is when Mikovits says Fauci confiscated her workbooks, and hard drive drove her from government work and blackballed her from receiving NIH grants ending her science career. More details can be found in the article below.

Dr. Ayyadurai Shiva, MIT, Ph.D., “Shiva 4 Senate” has started a petition to have Dr. Fauci fired and removed from his position. On April 17, Dr. Shiva posted, “Fauci is on the Leadership Council of the Global Vaccine Action Plan started by Gates Foundation. Who authorized him to join this ‘collaboration?’ This is how people we never elected create Health Policy to force Mandated Medicine. #FireFauci”

The following video footage has been circulating on social media and has been, reported as “Fake News.” The video indicates that Dr. Fauci, allegedly transferred $3.7 million from NIH to the lab to the Wuhan lab in China in 2015 during the Obama administration. When a reporter asked President Trump about this, the President indicated that he would look into it to make certain that the U.S. was no longer sending grant money to the Wuhan lab.