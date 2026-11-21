HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a twist I didn’t see coming. Drew Quartermaine and Ava Jerome are married? Yes, they tied the knot this week as the walls were starting to close in and potentially expose them in their role in the death of WSB agent Jack Brennen. I have no idea how these two think this move will not raise suspicions on them more now than ever before. I was hoping Dante, Joe and Molly would get to the court before the ceremony was sealed, but that was not the case, with Martin and Lucas serving as witnesses for each party.

Drew was gloating with his move, and he wanted to wield his power just a bit more. How so? Having Ava and Avery move into his home. Ava was totally against it at first, but warmed up to the idea, too bad her daughter Avery thought otherwise. Avery is becoming a fiery pistol that I actually adore. She speaks her mind and she refuses to back down, just ask Josslyn. Speaking of Josslyn, it seems her vendetta with Sonny is about to kick into major gear. We will get there “GH” fans.

First, I want to talk about the Nina Reeves of it all. She has been held captive in the WSB custody for weeks now as a result of Ava and Drew’s treachery. Why does this matter? She now knows that Drew and Ava set her up. Nina expected it from Drew, but Ava, whew the look on Nina’s face screamed revenge, and we might see Cynthia Watros deliver her best work to date as a result of this. She has 3 months to prove the WSB’s case against the treacherous duo, and as I expected, something big is likely going down for February 2027.

I cannot wait to see the look on Ava and Drew’s face when they realize Nina is free and working to take them down; things are going to be glorious. Chase and Willow gave into temptation and shared a steamy kiss as expected. Hate to say it, I cannot wait to see the look on Chase’s face when he learns that his precious Willow, shot Drew, and drugged him for months, Chase’s world is going to be rocked.

Britt is refusing to see that Jude is a bad guy, just like his wicked father Jerry. She is going to have to learn the hard way, just as Lucas was warned by Joe that Ava is using him. Making matters worse is Josslyn and Sonny’s feud exposed cracks in her relationship with Avery. Avery despises her older sister, but I just realized Avery is not actually Josslyn’s sister thru blood, only marriage with Carly. Donna is her actual blood sister.

This is important because Carly begged her daughter to let this vendetta with Sonny go, but it might get worse now that gunfire erupted at the pier with Danny, Avery, Josslyn and Hudson present. Yeah, I’m hoping Sonny does have his fingerprints on this move, as he made it clear to Rick it was time to take Hudson out.

If Sonny is responsible for this shooting, Carly is going to want blood, Ava is going to be livid, Jason will not be happy, and I have no clue what Hudson will do. I mean Jude is his boss, so that secret he’s holding very close to the chest, but lots of allies could soon become enemies on “General Hospital.”