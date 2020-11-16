BEVERLY HILLS — Beverly Hills has joined teams with alternative events producer TZ projects and Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts with the production of a free drive by art event Visions in Light: Windows on The Wallis.

Guest will be able to attend the drive by art event from November 19- 29 between 8p.m.– 11:00p.m.

Each night 40 different inspired artist work will be displayed onto the Wallis’s windows. The artist will be composed of different cultures expressing their creativity.

“Visions in Light: Windows on the Wallis is concerned with the power of art and culture to speak for a diverse humanity,” said TZ producers Torie Zalben and Liana Weston. “The show, a video display, comprises various media, still and moving, projected onto the windows of Beverly Hills’ the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The windows serve not only to present the show physically, but to stand metaphorically for seeing beyond one’s own point of view. Art thus becomes a tool for justice and harmony” stated on the https://thewallis.org/visions website.

The exhibition wants to focus on diversity within Beverly Hills. Since the pandemic the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has began to offer other resources to members of the community such as virtual programming. The space for those to come and share their ideas and craft with others. Some upcoming events are Artistic Director Paul Crewes in Conversation with The Wallis’ Artistic Family, streaming series: Reena Esmail’s piano trio, and Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy, A Paris Love Story, and more all of which can be accessed through the Wallis website.

Some of the featured artist that will be displayed on the Wallis windows will be Awol Erizku, Ayana V. Jackson, Hank Willis Thomas and the For Freedoms Billboard Collective, Lezley Saar, Alison Saar, Gajin Fujita, Bhanu Kapil, Greg Ito, Cleo Wade, Paul Rusconi, Damien Hirst, Simphiwe Ndzube, Patrick Martinez, Lauren Halsey, Gabriella Sanchez, Summer Wheat, Keith Mayerson, Forrest Kirk, Genevieve Gaignard, Diane Holland, Adrienne Adar, Greg Ito, Cam Hicks, Gregory Siff, Spencer Mar Guilburt, Terry O’Neill, Calida Rawles, Glen Wilson and more.

The Wallis is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90210.