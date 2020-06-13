SHERMAN OAKS— On June 11, a drive-in theater style graduation was held for the 2020 graduating class in Van Nuys.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the country, a lot of our normalcy has changed. As of today, Los Angeles County has almost 70,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The county has experienced almost 3,000 deaths from the virus as well.

High school seniors had their last year disrupted by a global pandemic. Schools across the country closed back in March of this year in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. School board officials had to meet and come up with a safe and effective way to allow 2020 high school seniors to have a proper graduation ceremony.

The William S. Hart Union High School District held multiple graduations for seniors. In the course of the month, a plethora of drive-in ceremonies were held. Seniors were able to wear facial coverings, walk across the stage, receive their diploma, get their picture taken, and then return to their designated car.

Nearly 300 cars lined the Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies parking lot on June 11 to watch the graduating class receive recognition. The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors met back in May and decided that graduation parades would be allowed to show recognition of the graduates as well. However, bicycles, motorcycles, golf carts or convertibles were not permitted.