BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and TZ Projects will host the art exhibit, “Visions in Light: Windows on the Wallis” from November 19 thru November 29 from 8-11 p.m. nightly. The exhibit will feature works from 40 artists from different cultures and will center on the theme of the power of art and culture meant to inspire a sense of joy and wonder.

The art exhibit will be projected on the outside windows of the Wallis Annenberg Center with still and moving visual media as the building is temporarily closed due to the pandemic. With TZ Projects, the event producers, describe the projected visual presentation of Visions in Lights as “the windows serve not only to present the show physically, but to stand metaphorically for seeing beyond one’s own point of view.” TZ Projects are alternative event producers who showcase artists work with an emphasis to “advocate for the power of art.” Links to music playlist will be provided either at TZ project.org or at the site on the nights of the exhibit.

People will be able to observe the show inside of a vehicle near the Wallis Annenberg Center or walking on nearby streets. The show is free to the general public courtesy of the city of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Visions in Light is a part of the city of Beverly Hills culture program called Embrace and Celebrate, which is a new citywide initiative to “celebrate diversity and create a greater culture of inclusion.”

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd. To see the list of participating artists or for more information about this exhibit go to www.TZProjects.org or thewallis.org.