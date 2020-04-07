MALIBU -The City of Malibu has partnered with the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) and local medical providers to provide freeCOVID-19 drive-thru testing from Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11 at City Hall or first responders and essential workers. The testing schedule includes:

Testing site:

Malibu City Hall, upper parking lot (23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265).

Pre-registration:

To pre-register, visit https://covidclinic.org/core or text or call 310-853-1454, or email info@covidclinic.org./

Phase 1 – Monday, April 6 and Tuesday April 7, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM – Free testing provided only for first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, medical professionals, paramedics) and essential workers serving the community in Malibu. Pre-registration is requested, but not required.

Phase 2 – Wednesday, April 8 through Saturday, April 11, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM – Testing will be provided for the greater Malibu community for residents. Pre-registration is required. The testing organization asks that only those with COVID-19 symptoms pre-register. Insurance is accepted. No onsite payments will be accepted.

Those being tested will drive through the upper parking lot at Malibu City Hall. Covid tests will be conducted using a Food and Drug Administration approved nasal swab with an expected two-day turnaround for results.

Malibu Medical Group’s Dr. Lisa Benya is serving as the lead doctor supervising testing. Services are being carried out by COVID Clinic, a partner organization of CORE. CORE is currently working with City of Los Angeles officials to run operations at some coronavirus drive-through testing facilities throughout Southern California.