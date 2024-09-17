BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, September 16, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that it will be holding a free drive-thru household hazardous and e-waste collection event on Saturday, September 28.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West 3rd Street between Foothill Rd. & Civic Center Dr. The event will allow residents the opportunity to safely dispose of old batteries, electronics, paints and more items.

Hazardous Waste Collection Events, operated by the County and Sanitation Districts, are one-day, drive-through collection events where residents are invited to drive to a specific location to drop off their household hazardous waste and electronic waste (e-waste). There is a limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip.

For more a complete listing of what you can and cannot bring or information on events, contact:

-1 (888) CLEAN-LA or visit www.888CleanLA.com, or

-1 (800) 238-0172 or visit www.lacsd.org

Toxic chemicals typically found in a household:

-Oven cleaner

-Pool supplies

-Used motor oil

-Oil paint products

Do not place any of these unused items or other toxic chemicals into any container. Only empty toxic containers (with lids removed) are to be placed with your trash.

To properly and safely dispose of hazardous waste, call the Los Angeles County Hazardous Waste Roundup Hotline: (800) 552-5218 or City of Los Angeles (800) 98-TOXIC or attend a county sponsored round-up.

The roundup is open to all Los Angeles County residents. Anyone wanting more information for this Beverly Hills event, should contact askBH at (310) 285-1000.

To learn more details about the event visit www.Beverlyhills.org/hhw.