AMERICA— According to San Francisco police authorities, the driver involved in a fatal vehicle crash last Tuesday morning on August 11, has been arrested.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at 7:00 a.m. in the vicinity of Geary Boulevard and Gough Street. The pedestrian who was killed in the crash has been identified by the city medical examiner’s office as Mark Berman 50, from San Francisco. Berman died at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, Raja Whitfield, 26, a native of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, speeding, reckless driving, and driving through a crosswalk when the signal light was red.

Whitfield agreed to cooperate with police investigators. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After he was released from the hospital, he was booked and as of now, remains in jail.

The pedestrian advocacy group, Walk San Francisco, indicated after Berman’s death, that red-light cameras need to be installed at intersections in the city that may be dangerous for pedestrians to navigate.

Walk San Francisco executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a press release, “More red-light cameras will save lives. They work day and night and send a clear message that aggressive driving has no place here.”