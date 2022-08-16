WEST HOLLYWOOD—A vehicle that was pulled over for an expired registration on August 13, led to the discovery of a cocaine-like substance and possible explosive materials.

The vehicle, which was being operated by an unlicensed driver, was stopped at Detroit Street and Fountain Avenue. Police officials conducted a search of the car and found an item resembling a brick of cocaine and small plastic baggies. Investigators also found what might have been a grenade in the truck of the car. It has not been confirmed if the device was an explosive.

The driver was arrested.

Currently, there are no further details on this case.