WOODLAND HILLS—A driver backed into the entrance of a Woodland Hills Whole Foods located on Canoga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. This incident transpired on Saturday, August 20, at around 12:30 p.m.

The man driving a red and white Volvo backed his car into the entrance and ended up in the produce section of the store. Employees were seen helping the driver out of his vehicle after the accident occurred. The driver was able to get out of his car without assistance and was evaluated by paramedics that arrived.

There wasn’t any significant damage done to the store building with the exception of its doors.

There were no injuries reported and the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division is currently investigating the matter.