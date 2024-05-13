Castaic, CA – On Thursday afternoon, May 9, 2024, a sports car collided with the rear of a semi-truck, resulting in at least one person sustaining injuries, according to KTLA.

The crash occurred around noon on the 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes Road, as detailed in the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. The front half of an orange Chevrolet Corvette completely flattened beneath the back of the big rig, and a flatbed truck was deployed to remove the totaled sports car from beneath the truck’s wheels.

The caller reporting the crash alleged that the sports car driver had been driving recklessly, repeatedly crashing into the center divider before colliding with the semi-truck.

As a result of the collision, multiple lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway had to be closed down. Authorities confirmed that one person was trapped inside the heavily damaged Corvette. The Los Angeles County Fire Department freed the driver from the Corvette and transported them to a local hospital for medical care.

The current condition of the injured driver remains unclear, as investigations into the crash continue to unfold.

Personal Injury Claims

Establishing fault in a collision can depend on various factors, and the state of California allows for partial liability to be allocated to multiple parties. Helping to determine legal liability is one of the ways that a personal injury attorney can help victims as they are recovering from a traffic accident.

Suppose it is determined that the actions of another party contributed to their injuries. In that case, victims may be eligible to file a personal injury claim with the insurance provider of those at fault. A personal injury claim can provide compensation to help cover hospital fees, burial costs, and the loss of income due to time taken off work for recovery.