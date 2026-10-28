Bakersfield, CA — In the early hours of Saturday, October 24, 2026, a single-vehicle rollover crash left the driver with major injuries, according to KGET.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place on Westside Parkway.

According to investigators, the driver involved was traveling eastbound in a 2011 Infiniti M37 when, for reasons yet to be determined, his vehicle left the roadway, struck a chain-link fence, and rolled over.

Emergency responders provided the driver with transportation to Kern Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

No further details regarding this accident have been released at this time, including the identity of the driver and whether or not investigators believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Single-Vehicle Accidents in Bakersfield and Personal Injury Claims

It cannot always be assumed that the driver bears full responsibility in a single-vehicle accident. If the negligence of outside parties, like the vehicle manufacturer or a government entity responsible for roadway maintenance, also contributed to the accident, the driver may have grounds for a personal injury claim.

A personal injury claim can provide compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages related to the accident. If the driver’s own negligence is also found to have played a role, any settlement may be reduced, but that would not keep him from receiving partial compensation.

For more information on personal injury claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.