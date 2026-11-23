Visalia, CA — On the afternoon of Sunday, November 22, 2026, a single-vehicle collision with a tree resulted in a driver losing their life, according to ABC30.

The Visalia Police Department reports that the fatal accident took place at approximately 1:34 PM near East Modoc Avenue and North St. John’s Pkwy in a residential area of northern Visalia.

Emergency responders arriving at the scene discovered the vehicle’s driver to be unresponsive and pronounced them deceased.

Authorities closed St. John’s Parkway between Modoc Avenue and Clark Avenue to facilitate clean-up and investigation, and drivers were asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

No further details regarding this crash have yet been released, including the identity of the driver who died. This is an ongoing investigation.

Single-Vehicle Accidents in California and Wrongful Death Claims

It cannot always be assumed that the driver bears full responsibility after a single-vehicle collision. Should the negligence of outside parties, such as other motorists, the vehicle manufacturer, or government agencies responsible for roadway maintenance, be found to have contributed, the driver’s family may have grounds for a wrongful death claim.

A wrongful death claim can offer compensation for funeral expenses and the loss of support and companionship provided by the deceased. If negligence on the driver’s part is found to have also contributed to the accident, any settlement may be reduced, but that would not prevent their family from receiving partial compensation.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.