Bakersfield, CA – In the early morning of Wednesday, May 21, 2025, a two-vehicle crash in south Bakersfield claimed the life of a woman, according to KBAK.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports that the collision occurred at approximately 2:50 AM at the intersection of Hosking Avenue and Hughes Lane.

Authorities say the woman was driving a Buick Roadmaster and made a left turn against a red light, pulling in front of an eastbound vehicle on Hosking Avenue.

The Buick was struck, and the woman sustained major injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

The male driver of the other vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

BPD stated that speed, alcohol, or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department.

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s Comparative Negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

