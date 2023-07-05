BEVERLY HILLS—A driver of a white Jeep was caught on camera repeatedly running into the front of a Lexus dealership in Beverly Hills on Monday, July 3 around 10:30 p.m.

The driver who has not been identified was shown running into the glass storefront of the dealership located on 9200 block of Wilshire Avenue before attempting to get away.

As the vehicle was attempting to flee the driver hit a stop sign across the street and abandoned the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries, and nothing was stolen.

Detectives have not determined a motive.

Canyon News reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department for more information but did not hear back before print.