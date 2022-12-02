SANTA MONICA—On Monday, November 26, at approximately 12:25 a.m.,the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a multitude of calls notifying SMPD of a reckless driver.



According to SMPD, the driver of the vehicle was heading west on Montana Avenue and ran through a barricade and continued at least 50 feet into the bluffs near the stairs at Palisade Park.



SMPD officers responding to the scene found two occupants of the vehicle who were injured in the crash. They were both transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was subsequently cited for felony DUI.

Canyon News reached out to SMPD media relations to find out if the driver/passenger are still in custody. SMPD replied through Facebook messenger indicating that, they are no longer in police custody. A court date has been set for mid December.



Reports indicate that it took a crane to remove the vehicle from the Bluffs at Palisade Park.