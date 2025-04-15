MALIBU/SANTA MONICA—The Pacific Coast Highway, also known as Highway 1, is expected to finally reopen to the public by the end of May, having one lane open in each direction. Governor Gavin Newsom is prioritizing cleaning up parcels from the immense damage the wildfires caused earlier this year, while also enforcing wildfire prevention methods, accelerating the long-awaited practical yet sentimental roads recondition.

As of April 12, 2025, Governor Newsom released a video announcement regarding his plans for making the areas impacted by the wildfire disasters safer and habitable. The Palisades Fire, which started on January 7, overtook up to 23,448 acres of land, leaving tons of debris and dry vegetation on the roads. PCH is one of those roads that lie on the outskirts of where the fires transpired.

PCH stretches from an intersecting highway near Dana Point, Orange County to Leggett, Mendocino County; about 656 miles all along the coast. The legendary highway goes through many cities, including Santa Monica, Topanga Canyon, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades, which were all impacted by the fires.

The stretch from Carbon Beach Terrace and Chautauqua Boulevard in Malibu, has been closed since after the fires started. Businesses, school buses and residents of the area were permitted access through these road closures in March, it was still closed to the general public, and predictions for a reopen date for the roads is unknown.

The Governor has noted his goal to enforce wildfire safety all while having departments such as Caltrans, USACE, and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services working constantly to make PCH accessible to the public.

According to the latest publication on the governor’s official website, “…USACE is removing nearly 1,284 truckloads of debris per day.” With everything working in place, we can optimistically look forward to seeing ourselves driving down PCH by the end of springtime.