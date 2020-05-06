BEVERLY HILLS—A drunk driver, 20-year-old Elias Misael Rubio Lemus, was arrested after crashing into a tree in Beverly hills on Tuesday morning, May 5 near 5:30 a.m. According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lemus was found walking away from the site and was detained immediately.

His vehicle was a white ford SUV, which crashed into the tree and overturned, destroying the front of the car and puncturing the roof. The accident occurred on North Rodeo Drive, where the officers arrived 7 minutes after the accident. There were no passengers with him at the time of the incident and no serious injuries have been reported.

“Lots of loud dual exhaust street racing, donuts, other antics in the middle of the night, racing down Benedict Canyon to Rodeo. They don’t get stopped or caught until something bad like this happens,” someone stated, replying to the Facebook post of Beverly Police Department.

“It’s a miracle the driver survived that crash and was able to walk another,” another comment, “This happens a lot in this area.”

Almost two years ago, another accident took place that ended fatally near the same area of Little Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard, around midnight. Two passengers were killed in the accident when drunk driver, Taisha Welch, crashed the vehicle into a palm tree and flipped over.

Welch was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and also driving with a suspended license. She had been sentenced to seven years in prison.