SANTA MONICA- On Monday, June 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) got a citizen report that a man driving a silver Honda Accord appeared to be under the influence. It was also reported that the Honda had hit several parked vehicles, and had now collided with a parked car and ended up on the front lawn of a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.

Officers immediately detained the driver and a male passenger upon arrival. A witness then informed the officers that a female passenger of the Honda had walked away carrying an item wrapped in a blanket. Officers then located Yaylin Lopez, a 19-year-old female from Van Nuys. Lopez was in possession of several Xanax pills and a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle.

The driver of the vehicle, Jose Enrique Bueno, a 20-year-old male from Huntington Park, and the passenger, Fernando Vazquez, an 18-year-male from Los Angeles, both showed signs of intoxication.

All three subjects were taken into custody. Lopez was booked for being in possession of Benzodiazepine drugs without a prescription and for carrying a concealed firearm. Bueno was booked for a Felony DUI and Vazquez was booked for public intoxication.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451.