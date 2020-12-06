SHERMAN OAKS—A fleeing suspect was apprehended by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers on Monday, November 30, following a “Speed & alcohol” induced car crash off the northbound 405 Freeway junction with the westbound 101 freeway, CHP reported.

The DUI-engendered solo-collision transpired at approximately 6:45 p.m., with the intoxicated perpetrator fleeing the scene on foot sometime shortly after.

CHP personnel, on scene, closed the lanes surrounding the crash site at 7:26 PM and subsequently initiated a pursuit of the individual.

CHP apprehended the suspect on nearby city street shortly after.

A ‘sig alert’, issued some time after the apprehension, indicated that CHP officers had reopened the freeway lanes at 7:47 P.M.

Details as to the perpetrator’s identity were not divulged to the public.

The suspect sustained major injuries, per CHP officials.