SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, July 31, at approximately 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) deputies were pulling over a driver suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). The driver did not adhere to the officer’s commands to pull over and exit the vehicle.



The suspect then led police in a chase that ended when the DUI suspect fell out of his vehicle onto the eastbound 10 Freeway. LAPD responding officers requested an ambulance. The suspect was then taken into custody. The identity and condition of the suspect is unknown.



Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department. Lieutenant, Erika Aklufi confirmed that this was LAPD’s case. Canyon News then contacted LAPD for more information but did not hear back in time for print.