HOLLYWOOD—Stand-up comedian, actor, musician, and director, Dustin Neil Diamond, 44, known to the world as Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers from the TV series “Saved by the Bell” died on Monday, February 1 from stage 4 lung cancer.

According to the actor’s representative Roger Paul, Dustin was diagnosed with lung cancer just 3 weeks before his death. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” Paul said in a statement.

Diamond was hospitalized on January 15 in Florida and began chemotherapy, a high radiation treatment several weeks ago, and was scheduled to begin physical therapy, but the cancer spread quickly through his body.

Diamond was born January 7, 1977, in San Jose, he attended Zion Lutheran School in Anaheim. He was a series regular on “Saved By The Bell” from 1989 to 1993. He made appearances on several reality shows, such as “Celebrity Boxing 2,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Fit Club,” as well as cameos in TV shows and films.

He made a sex tape in 2006, but later during an interview with Oprah Winfrey he indicated he used a body double. He faced several personal issues including foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments and delinquent taxes. He was sentenced to serve four months in jail for being involved in a bar stabbing in Wisconsin in 2015.

His “Saved by the Bell” co-star Mark-Paul Gosselar tweeted:

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Mario Lopez tweeted: “Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…”

Diamond was nominated in 2002 for an MTV Movie Award for Best Cameo in the film “Made.” He leaves behind his father, Mark Diamond and his girlfriend, Tash Jules.

